Left Menu

Cyprus Reaffirms Commitment to Great Sea Interconnector Amid Technical Delays

Cyprus reiterated its support for an electric transmission cable project connecting Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. However, financial and technical details need resolution before further investment. The project's estimated cost is 2.4 billion euros, with Cyprus pledging 25 million euros annually over five years. Discussions between leaders continue to ensure project viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:21 IST
Cyprus Reaffirms Commitment to Great Sea Interconnector Amid Technical Delays
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a reaffirmation of its commitment to the ambitious Great Sea Interconnector, Cyprus announced it would maintain its support for the planned electric transmission cable linking Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. However, both financial and technical specifics still require detailed resolution before Cyprus invests additional funds into what would be the world's longest and deepest underwater power cable.

The 2.4 billion euro project has sparked a rare strain between Greece and Cyprus. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed a desire for swift finalization, whereas Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides called for assurances of the project's viability. Both leaders discussed the matter extensively during a meeting in Athens.

Christodoulides confirmed Cyprus's political commitment to the project and indicated potential financial involvement following a finalized due diligence report. Additionally, Cyprus expects the formation of a special-purpose vehicle, with advanced consultations reportedly occurring with unnamed third countries. Nicosia has committed to contribute 25 million euros annually over five years but remains cautious about further financial involvement until all project aspects are thoroughly reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024