INCOIS Uncovers Massive Ocean Energy Reserves in India’s EEZ with New Atlas

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has taken a groundbreaking step by preparing its first-ever atlas to estimate the ocean energy potential within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The atlas, encompassing solar, wind, wave, tidal, ocean thermal energy conversion, and salinity gradient, highlights the untapped potential of offshore renewable energy.

This initiative is crucial for harnessing blue energy resources, facilitating the energy transition, and fostering a sustainable blue economy. INCOIS revealed that the EEZ holds an integrated ocean energy potential of 9.2 lakh terawatt hours (TWh) annually. The atlas, which profiles various forms of marine meteorological and hydrological energy, is expected to serve as a valuable reference for policy makers, industry stakeholders, and researchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)