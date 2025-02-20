Empowering Rewari: Solar Energy Revitalizes Local Institutions

In a significant move towards sustainable development, Greenheck India, along with the Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence, has launched a solar power initiative in Rewari, Haryana. This project, a part of Greenheck's CSR strategy, was inaugurated on January 17, 2025, with the goal to mitigate electricity challenges in the region's medical and educational institutions.

The initiative saw the installation of 5kW solar panels, ensuring a stable power supply for the Urban Primary Health Centre, enhancing healthcare services, and enabling proper medicine and vaccine storage. Improvements in the center's air circulation have also been achieved, boosting patient comfort and staff working conditions. Similarly, the Government Senior Secondary School now offers an enhanced learning environment, with students benefiting from digital boards and computer labs, while the school capitalizes on reduced electricity costs for student welfare.

At the handover ceremony, Sunil Arora from Greenheck India emphasized the company's dedication to social impact and sustainable initiatives. Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty of CCSE highlighted the transformational potential of CSR in addressing immediate community needs and promoting long-term sustainability. Both organizations are committed to aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals and India's renewable energy objectives, driving positive change through effective corporate partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)