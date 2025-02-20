Left Menu

Empowering Rewari: Solar Energy Revitalizes Local Institutions

Greenheck India, in collaboration with the Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence, has introduced solar power systems in Rewari, Haryana. This CSR initiative aims to tackle electricity challenges faced by local health and education institutions, enhancing energy efficiency and fostering sustainable development among underserved communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewari (Haryana) | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:37 IST
Empowering Rewari: Solar Energy Revitalizes Local Institutions
Greenheck India and CCSE Drive Sustainable Healthcare and Education in Rewari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable development, Greenheck India, along with the Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence, has launched a solar power initiative in Rewari, Haryana. This project, a part of Greenheck's CSR strategy, was inaugurated on January 17, 2025, with the goal to mitigate electricity challenges in the region's medical and educational institutions.

The initiative saw the installation of 5kW solar panels, ensuring a stable power supply for the Urban Primary Health Centre, enhancing healthcare services, and enabling proper medicine and vaccine storage. Improvements in the center's air circulation have also been achieved, boosting patient comfort and staff working conditions. Similarly, the Government Senior Secondary School now offers an enhanced learning environment, with students benefiting from digital boards and computer labs, while the school capitalizes on reduced electricity costs for student welfare.

At the handover ceremony, Sunil Arora from Greenheck India emphasized the company's dedication to social impact and sustainable initiatives. Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty of CCSE highlighted the transformational potential of CSR in addressing immediate community needs and promoting long-term sustainability. Both organizations are committed to aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals and India's renewable energy objectives, driving positive change through effective corporate partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025