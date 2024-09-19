Kerala's NIPMR Wins 2024 UN Award for Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Assistive Tech

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday that NIPMR, an autonomous body under the state government, has been honoured with the 2024 UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for its exceptional contributions in preventing non-communicable diseases and pioneering assistive technology for differently-abled individuals.

In a social media post, Vijayan described it as a significant milestone in the government's efforts to ensure inclusive healthcare.

He noted that NIPMR's outstanding work in the fields of non-communicable diseases and assistive technology over the past year earned it the nomination for the UN award.

''The latest achievement for NIPMR, which provides world-class rehabilitation facilities for people with disabilities, is the prestigious UN Task Force Award,'' Vijayan said.

The chief minister also said that NIPMR had been selected for the World Health Organisation's assistive technology training programme, having become the first in the country to introduce a virtual reality system for disability rehabilitation.

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) is an autonomous institution functioning under the Social Justice Department of the state government.

It provides comprehensive rehabilitation for physical disabilities as well as speech and hearing disorders.

The institute conducts team assessments and evaluations, covering case history, physiotherapeutic needs, and speech, language, and hearing assessments. These assessments take into account the special educational, intellectual, and developmental needs of the individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)