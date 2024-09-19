NTPC Board Greenlights Rs 9,790.87 Crore Investment for Sipat Power Project Stage-III
State-owned power giant NTPC has approved an investment of Rs 9,790.87 crore for the third stage of the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project. The decision was made during a board meeting on September 19, 2024. The project's new stage will add a 1x800 MW unit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday announced that its board has approved an investment of Rs 9,790.87 crore for the third stage of the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project.
The decision was taken during a board meeting held on September 19, 2024, NTPC revealed in a regulatory filing.
The new stage of the Sipat project will involve the addition of a 1x800 MW unit, with the total estimated cost appraised at Rs 9,790.87 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haiti's Energy Crisis Deepens as Peligre Hydroelectric Plant Shuts Down
China and Nigeria Strengthen Ties in Energy, Technology, and Trade
IAEA Expands Support for Ukraine's Nuclear Safety Amid Conflict and Energy Instability
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Facilities
Gen Z Leads Solar Preference in Clean Energy Awareness Survey