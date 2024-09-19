Left Menu

NTPC Board Greenlights Rs 9,790.87 Crore Investment for Sipat Power Project Stage-III

State-owned power giant NTPC has approved an investment of Rs 9,790.87 crore for the third stage of the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project. The decision was made during a board meeting on September 19, 2024. The project's new stage will add a 1x800 MW unit.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday announced that its board has approved an investment of Rs 9,790.87 crore for the third stage of the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project.

The decision was taken during a board meeting held on September 19, 2024, NTPC revealed in a regulatory filing.

The new stage of the Sipat project will involve the addition of a 1x800 MW unit, with the total estimated cost appraised at Rs 9,790.87 crore.

