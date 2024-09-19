Left Menu

Godrej & Boyce Commissions Massive Solar Plant in Maharashtra

Godrej & Boyce has launched a 25 megawatt solar plant in Dhule, Maharashtra. The plant is spread over 52 hectares and is expected to generate 45 million units annually, contributing to Maharashtra's renewable energy goals by supplying power to the open market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej & Boyce announced on Thursday the commissioning of a 25 megawatt solar plant in Dhule, Maharashtra.

This extensive project spans 52 hectares and is projected to generate 45 million units of energy annually, according to a company statement.

The solar plant aims to supply power to the open market, thereby aligning with Maharashtra's renewable energy targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

