Delhi Police Investigate Karol Bagh Building Collapse; Politicians Call for Compensation

The Delhi Police on Thursday questioned the building owner and recorded witness statements regarding the tragic building collapse in Karol Bagh that claimed nearly half a dozen lives and left many injured. Police have also conducted forensic processing and seized records from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi concerning their dangerous buildings survey.

The police stated that 'further investigation is in progress.' Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Devender Yadav criticized the lack of government response at the scene, noting that nearby houses have also developed cracks.

Yadav said, 'Five people have died so far in the accident. No government or administrative officials have arrived here yet. The debris remains from yesterday, and there is a possibility of people being trapped inside. The administration needs to take cognizance, as locals claim three people are still missing.'

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families affected by the incident. The Delhi Minister visited the injured and the families of the deceased at RML Hospital, assuring further financial assistance and promising legal action against the building owner.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the deceased and an additional Rs 5 lakh to the injured.

