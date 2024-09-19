Left Menu

Delhi Police Investigate Karol Bagh Building Collapse; Politicians Call for Compensation

Delhi Police questioned the owner and witnesses of the Karol Bagh building collapse. Forensic processing and seizure of records are underway. Police and politicians rallied for compensations and accountability, highlighting missing residents and the lack of government presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:58 IST
Delhi Police Investigate Karol Bagh Building Collapse; Politicians Call for Compensation
Visual from Karol Bagh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Thursday questioned the building owner and recorded witness statements regarding the tragic building collapse in Karol Bagh that claimed nearly half a dozen lives and left many injured. Police have also conducted forensic processing and seized records from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi concerning their dangerous buildings survey.

The police stated that 'further investigation is in progress.' Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Devender Yadav criticized the lack of government response at the scene, noting that nearby houses have also developed cracks.

Yadav said, 'Five people have died so far in the accident. No government or administrative officials have arrived here yet. The debris remains from yesterday, and there is a possibility of people being trapped inside. The administration needs to take cognizance, as locals claim three people are still missing.'

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families affected by the incident. The Delhi Minister visited the injured and the families of the deceased at RML Hospital, assuring further financial assistance and promising legal action against the building owner.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the deceased and an additional Rs 5 lakh to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024