Court Acquits Ex-Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan and Six Others in 2010 Rioting Case

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday acquitted former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan and six other individuals in the 2010 case accusing them of rioting and damaging public property. The case, originally registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station, faced scrutiny under various sections of the IPC and PDPP Act.

Presiding over the judgment, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Taniya Bamniyal stated, 'This court hereby accords the benefit of doubt to the accused persons for offences under sections 186, 147, 148, 332, 353, 427 of the IPC and Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The evidence presented failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.'

The acquitted individuals, including Khan, Wahab, Siraj, Aqeel Ahmad, Javed Nisar Khan, Mukaram Agha alias Mikki, and Nawab Ahmad, were exonerated as the prosecution could not conclusively establish their involvement in the alleged crimes. The court highlighted discrepancies in the prosecution's narrative, rendering its version doubtful.

The delays and procedural lapses further complicated the case. Although an initial charge sheet was filed in June 2022, the matter saw multiple interventions, including a revision petition by the state following an order of discharge.

The origin of the case dates back to an incident in March 2010 when Khan, accompanied by supporters, allegedly incited a crowd at Jamia Nagar Police Station. Conflict reportedly escalated with stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to police personnel and damage to property. Despite these claims, the court held that the prosecution could not link the damages firmly to the accused.

The ruling emphasized the importance of proving guilt beyond reasonable doubt in criminal cases, reflecting on the fundamental principles of the justice system.

