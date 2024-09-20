Left Menu

ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Boost Indonesia's Energy Transition

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500 million loan to aid Indonesia's transition to cleaner energy. The program aims to reduce coal use and establish a robust policy framework for clean energy. Co-financing partners include France's AFD and Germany's KfW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 08:12 IST
ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Boost Indonesia's Energy Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million loan to support Indonesia's efforts in transitioning to cleaner energy sources. The announcement was made on Friday.

Indonesia, rich in natural resources, is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 and is currently working to reduce its coal dependency. This endeavor is backed by financial support from the G7's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), although fund disbursement has been slow.

The ADB mentioned that the program is aimed at establishing a strong policy and regulatory framework for the clean energy transition, enhancing sector governance, and ensuring financial sustainability. Jiro Tominaga, ADB's country director for Indonesia, highlighted that the loan will assist Jakarta in accelerating its shift towards sustainable and clean energy. The program also includes development of a JETP-supported investment and policy plan, and strategies for scaling up renewable energy capacity. Co-financing partners for the initiative include France's Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and German state lender KfW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024