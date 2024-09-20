Bihar Boat Tragedy: 4 Missing After Collision with Electric Pole

A tragic incident transpired in Bihar's Saran district, where a boat rescuing 16 individuals from flooded areas collided with an electric pole, leading to an electric shock that caused the boat to crash. The calamity unfolded near the Jaitia Powerhouse in the Sonepur police station jurisdiction on Thursday evening. According to Saran Police, the vessel encountered the electric pole while navigating through floodwaters, resulting in the devastating crash. All 16 individuals, including the boatman, were on board at the time.

Local divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded to the scene following reports of the accident. Sonpur Police Station Head, Rajnandan, confirmed the sequence of events, stating, 'On Thursday evening around 6:30 pm, a boat in floodwater near Jaitia Power House under Sonepur police station struck an electric pole, causing an electric shock and subsequent crash. A total of 16 people, including the sailor, fell into the water.' Of those aboard, 10 were safely rescued by local divers and the SDRF team. Two individuals, Bhushan Rai and Kameshwar Rai, sustained burn injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Four people—Mukesh Kumar, Mrityunjay Kumar, Nagendra Rai, and Bhishma Kumar—remain missing, and search efforts are ongoing with the assistance of local divers and SDRF teams. Saran Police have bolstered forces at the scene to ensure law and order. Senior officials are overseeing the rescue and search operations. 'The injured are being treated, and the search for the missing continues with local divers and the SDRF team,' mentioned the police in their official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)