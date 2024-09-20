School Community Protests to Save Saraswati Paradise School Amid Management Dispute

Parents and students of Saraswati Paradise School organized a protest march to the Raj Bhawan on Friday, fearing the imminent closure of their school due to an ongoing management dispute. The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging intervention and the appointment of an administrator to ensure the school's continued operation.

The conflict between the school's chairman and principal has reportedly disrupted classes, raising concerns among parents and students. Sunaina Dogra, a parent, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stressing that the education of the children was getting adversely affected by the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Dogra stated, "The children's education is getting affected due to the conflict between the chairman and the principal. Neither the teachers are coming to class, nor is the coursework proceeding properly. My daughter has board exams coming up. More than 900 children study at the school, and if classes don't run smoothly, how will they take their exams?" Another parent, Anita Mehta, emphasized the need for governmental intervention to prevent further disruption.

"The government should step in so that the children's education is not affected. It's crucial that the same staff remain, ensuring continuity in education," Mehta said. The students are also alarmed by the deteriorating situation.

Harshit Sharma, a class tenth student, voiced concerns about the disruption in education due to staff terminations and the management conflict. "All the teachers have been terminated, and education is suffering. We need an administrator, and the terminated staff should be reinstated," Sharma expressed.

Class eighth student Himansh expressed hope for resolution. "All the teachers have been terminated, and our principal, who was also a teacher, has been removed. The year is ending; where will 900 children go? This is about our future," Himansh said.

Akshita Chandel, a long-time student, described the emotional toll. "I've been here for a decade. This school has seen us grow. We hope the Governor will appoint an administrator so the school can continue," Chandel expressed.

The protest has garnered substantial support, awaiting the Governor's response as the community rallies to protect the future of 900 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)