Congress Launches 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' to Advocate for Soybean Farmers' Rights

In a fight for farmers' rights, Congress led the 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' across Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The movement, backed by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, seeks to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for soybean crops from Rs 4892 to Rs 6000 per quintal.

The tractors rumbled through Chhindwara district, with Nakul Nath joining the ranks, amplifying farmers' grievances. 'Seeing the farmers' plight, Congress had to initiate this yatra,' expressed Nakul Nath to reporters. 'Farmers are most troubled, and we're marching for their justice and rights,' he added.

Nakul Nath took to social media platform X, stating, 'I joined the Kisan Nyay Yatra with farmers from across the district, raising our voice against anti-farmer policies. The government remains indifferent to their suffering. Farmers lack fair produce prices, essential supplies, and resources, driving them deeper into debt,' Nath asserted in his post.

