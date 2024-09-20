Sarbananda Sonowal Leads BJP Membership Surge in North Bank with Vivid Vision for India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal addressed numerous meetings in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts amidst a peak in the BJP's Membership Drive in the North Bank region. Hundreds of people enthusiastically joined the party during the daylong campaign led by the senior BJP figure. Sonowal urged citizens to follow the path of 'Sewa' for society and the nation, a principle advocated by PM Narendra Modi when he identified as the 'Pradhan Sewak' of India in 2014.

Speaking at the campaign, Minister Sonowal said, 'The membership drive of our party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a moment of celebration for all of us. We have become members to serve our motherland. We must strive forward and strengthen our society. A strong society will lead us to a strong country. As able sons and daughters of Asomi Aai, we must perform our duties with utmost commitment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the roadmap for national service in 2014 by presenting himself as the 'Pradhan Sewak.' We must adopt this roadmap to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, taking everyone along and earning trust and love while respecting everyone,' he said.

Sonowal asserted that under PM Modi's dynamic leadership, they are dedicated to 'building a new, strong, and better India.' 'We have witnessed the government's efforts for holistic societal welfare and national development. All societal sections have benefitted from Modi's schemes. Together with state and central governments, the BJP-led NDA government will continue on this path to achieve Modiji's vision of Viksit Bharat. A decade of development under the Modi government has underscored BJP's commitment to their promises,' Sonowal added.

The senior BJP leader started his membership drive meetings from Tokobari, Sisiborgaon, in the Dhemaji district, followed by several rallies in Thekeraguri, Chauldhowa, Nakadam, and Khelmati Naamghar in North Lakhimpur, before concluding at Ranganadi LAC in Lakhimpur district. Sonowal highlighted, 'The people of Assam and the northeast were neglected by previous regimes. This neglect ended when the BJP-led government received a popular mandate to benefit the people and build a strong, developed nation. The northern bank of the Brahmaputra was previously ignored by former governments, but this region has seen substantial improvement under the current administration.'

He emphasized that the BJP-led government has significantly improved people's quality of life, 'Today, we have well-developed roads and inclusive financial systems, enhanced communication infrastructure, and support for youth and women entrepreneurs. We are committed to making our country the best in the world,' Sonowal concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)