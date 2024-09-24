Saudi Aramco Launches U.S. Dollar-Denominated Sukuk
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:23 IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) has announced the initiation of issuing U.S. dollar-denominated international trust certificates, commonly known as Sukuk.
This initiative marks a strategic step for Aramco in diversifying its funding sources amid the evolving global financial landscape.
Further information on this development is available through Eikon for comprehensive company coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
