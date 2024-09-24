Left Menu

Saudi Aramco Launches U.S. Dollar-Denominated Sukuk

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. announces the start of issuing U.S. dollar denominated international trust certificates, known as Sukuk. This move is part of their strategy to diversify funding sources.

Updated: 24-09-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:23 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Unsplash

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) has announced the initiation of issuing U.S. dollar-denominated international trust certificates, commonly known as Sukuk.

This initiative marks a strategic step for Aramco in diversifying its funding sources amid the evolving global financial landscape.

Further information on this development is available through Eikon for comprehensive company coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

