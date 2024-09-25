Telangana CM Rewards Paralympic Bronze Medalist Deepthi Jeevanji with Rs. 1 Crore

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy honored Paralympic bronze medalist Deepthi Jeevanji with a Rs. 1 crore cheque at his Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday. He also rewarded her coach with Rs. 10 lakh in a ceremony attended by Sports Chairman Siva Sena Reddy and other sports officials.

This commendation comes after the CM's directive on September 7 to provide Deepthi with a Group-2 job, Rs. 1 crore cash reward, and a plot of land in Warangal. Deepthi and her coach expressed their satisfaction at the timely fulfillment of these promises.

Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the bronze medal in the Women's 400m T20 event at her Paralympics debut in Paris. The 21-year-old finished behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey's Aysel Onder, clocking in at 55.82 seconds. Her journey to the finals was marked by a stellar performance in the qualifying rounds, highlighting her rapid rise in para-athletics since her start in 2019.

Discovered by SAI coach N Ramesh in Hyderabad, Deepthi has an impressive list of achievements, including a Gold Medal at the Asian Para Games and a world record at the 2024 World Championship. She has also been a Khelo India athlete and has made significant impacts in international and domestic competitions.

