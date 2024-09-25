Fingrid to Raise Grid Service Fees by 8% in 2025
Finnish electricity transmission operator Fingrid announced an 8% fee increase for grid services starting in 2025. The hike is due to investments and growing costs to manage an expanding electricity system. The tariff increase is expected to moderately impact household electricity prices.
Finnish electricity transmission system operator Fingrid will raise its fees for grid services by 8% from the start of 2025 due to investments and growing costs, the company said on Wednesday.
"The electricity system is expanding and becoming more challenging to manage," Fingrid said in a statement. The company attributed its rising costs to a significant investment programme aimed at meeting the main grid's customer needs, enabling the use of clean electricity.
The hike in main grid tariffs is expected to have a moderate influence on household electricity prices, it added.
