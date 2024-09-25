Kharge Lashes Out at BJP Over Farm Bills

Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following recent statements from its leaders regarding farm bills. Kharge accused the 'anti-farmer BJP' of failing to understand the gravity of their actions, even after the alleged deaths of 750 farmers. 'Even after the martyrdom of 750 farmers, the anti-farmer BJP and Modi government did not realize their grave crime. There is talk of re-implementing the three black anti-farmer laws. The Congress Party strongly opposes this,' Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Kharge's comment came in response to BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, who suggested that the three farm laws, repealed after prolonged farmer protests, should be brought back. The actor-turned-politician had controversially stated, 'I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it.'

Continuing his attack, Kharge emphasized that India's 62 crore farmers will not forget the government's harsh actions during the protests. 'The Modi government, which crushed the farmers under vehicles, used barbed wire, tear gas from drones, nails, and guns against our food providers, this is something that 62 crore farmers of India will never forget,' Kharge asserted on X. He warned that BJP would receive a 'befitting reply' from Haryana farmers ahead of the state assembly polls. 'This time, farmers from all electoral states, including Haryana, will give a strong response to the derogatory remarks of the Prime Minister himself in Parliament, calling them 'agitators' and 'parasites.' Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with votes counted on October 8 along with those in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kharge further criticized Modi and his administration for failing to uphold promises to farmers over the past decade. He listed broken commitments, including doubling farmers' income by 2022, implementing input cost plus 50% MSP as per the Swaminathan Report, and granting MSP a legal status. 'While withdrawing the farmers' agitation, Modi ji had announced a government committee, which is still in cold storage. Modi government is against the legal guarantee of MSP,' Kharge said on X. Accusing the BJP of indulging in the character assassination of farmers, he added, 'No relief was given to the families of the martyred farmers. The Modi government did not even observe two minutes of silence in their memory in Parliament, and their character assassination continues.'

In the meantime, BJP has distanced itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farm laws, with spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stating that her comments are a 'personal statement' and do not represent the party's view on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)