bp Board's Strategic Meeting Highlights India's Growing Role in Global Energy
bp plc's board is holding a significant meeting in India, emphasizing the country’s importance and opportunities. The 5-day visit includes meetings with government leaders and business partners, reflecting bp’s significant investment and ongoing collaboration with India. The visit underscores India's role in bp's global strategy and energy transformation efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The board of global energy giant bp plc is holding its meeting in India, reflecting the importance of the country and its confidence in the opportunities it presents, the firm said on Wednesday.
The board of bp began a 5-day visit on September 23, including sub-committee meetings and engagements with government leaders and business partners. Additionally, the full board meeting will be held during this period.
This marks the second time that bp's board is meeting in India. The last meeting was in May 2013, following bp's $7.2 billion investment in a 30% stake in 23 oil and gas blocks of Reliance Industries Ltd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Energean's Profit Surge: Bolstered by Israeli Gas Production
Storm Francine Halts Gulf Oil and Gas Production
NCLAT Issues Notice to IndusInd Holdings Over Reliance Capital Payment Dispute
NCLAT Issues Notice to IIHL Over Reliance Capital's Loan Dispute
Union Minister Hardeep Puri Praises U.S.-India Energy Cooperation, Highlights Achievements