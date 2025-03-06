Left Menu

Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurates office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board in Delhi

The new office of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) at World Trade Center, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, was inaugurated on Thursday by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in the presence of Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, PNGRB's Board, Senior officials and industry stakeholders.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:37 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurates office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board in Delhi
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates PNGRB's office in Delhi. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The new office of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) at World Trade Center, Nauroji Nagar in Delhi, was inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release. Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, PNGRB's Board, Senior officials and industry stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

According to the ministry release, the new office will house multiple meeting rooms and a large Conference Room to facilitate interaction between the Board and the stakeholders. It is notable that the older office was hired when the Board was constituted in the year 2007 and had become insufficient to meet the requirement. The new office will also house the National Hydrocarbon Infrastructure Management System (NHIMS). This Centre will receive real-time information on petroleum and natural gas transport across the country and the progress of the pipeline authorized by the PNGRB.

The Minister commended PNGRB for its initiative in developing the National Hydrocarbons Infrastructure Monitoring System (NHIMS). It is a fusion of software technologies which consume real-time data from Petroleum & Natural Gas companies and integrate roads, railways, and forest water bodies, thereby enabling more strategic planning and efficient monitoring. Furthermore, the Hon'ble Minister underscored the importance of ensuring the autonomy of regulatory bodies to enhance coordination and optimize governance in the sector.

On this occasion, Dr Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson, PNGRB, reaffirmed PNGRB's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for ensuring a fair regulatory framework and promoting sustainable growth in the Petroleum and Natural Gas sector, added the release. (ANI)

