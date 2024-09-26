Mumbai Faces Torrential Rains: Widespread Chaos and Disruptions

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday resulted in the tragic death of a 45-year-old woman, Vimal Gaikwad, who drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. Despite rescue efforts by the Mumbai fire brigade, she was declared brought dead at Cooper Hospital, according to BMC officials.

The heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. Chunabhatti Railway station saw commuters walking on tracks, while a landslide at Mumbra bypass at around 11.30 pm disrupted traffic movement for more than three hours. Areas like Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur were heavily waterlogged, causing major traffic issues, particularly on the Kurla bridge.

Fire officer Swapnil Sarnobat reported that the traffic jam lasted for about three hours, during which the traffic department managed to control the flow of vehicles from one side. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Following the clearance of the landslide, traffic towards Thane resumed. The Mumbai Police and BMC have urged residents to stay indoors and announced a holiday for schools and colleges amid the IMD's Red Alert. Pune also declared a holiday due to an orange alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)