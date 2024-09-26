Justice Rajiv Shakdher Takes Oath As New Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh

Justice Rajiv Shakdher has officially taken over as the 29th Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Raj Bhawan, was administered by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The event was described as simple yet impressive by the Public Relations Officer of the High Court.

Justice Shakdher succeeds Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. Justice Shakdher, who will retire on October 18, brings a wealth of experience to his short tenure, having been designated as a Senior Advocate in 2005.

Justice Shakdher's credentials include an LLB from Delhi University, a Chartered Accountancy qualification, and an Advanced Course of Law from the University of London. He is known for his landmark judgments and dedication to reducing case backlogs. His swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent legal figures and included a Red Carpet Welcome and Guard of Honour.

(With inputs from agencies.)