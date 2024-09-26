Left Menu

Mumbai Unfazed: Trains Run Smoothly Despite Heavy Downpour and Waterlogging

Despite heavy rainfall causing severe waterlogging, Mumbai's bus, and train services continued uninterrupted. Central Railways confirmed that local trains were running with minimal delays. A red alert for more rain was issued, leading to the closure of schools and colleges for safety reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:07 IST
Visuals from Kurla Railway Station. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a heavy downpour causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls, normal life in Mumbai remained unaffected on Thursday. Both bus and train services resumed, with local trains running smoothly. Visuals from Kurla Railway Station depicted a general movement of passengers and trains without significant disruptions.

Central Railways' CPRO confirmed that all local trains are running normally, with minimal delays on the main line due to rescheduled mail express movements and a few cautions. The recent pictures showed that waterlogging has been cleared from Bandra Reclamation road in Mumbai.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today. Western Railway suburban services were also restored despite the heavy rains, as waters receded at several stations.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide at the Mumbra bypass around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of more heavy rainfall. Consequently, the city administration declared a holiday for all schools and colleges. The Pune district administration also declared a holiday for educational institutions due to heavy rain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to step out only if necessary for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

