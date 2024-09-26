Gujarat Emerges as Top Tourist Destination with Over 18.59 Crore Visitors in 2023

Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera announced that the state attracted over 18.59 crore tourists in 2023-24, marking significant growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The state observed a 24.07 percent increase in tourist arrivals compared to the previous year.

Mulubhai Bera highlighted the influence of PM Modi's and CM Patel's efforts in transforming Gujarat into a hub for tourism, business, employment, spirituality, and industrial investment. For World Tourism Day on September 27, the minister shared detailed stats revealing the impact of these initiatives.

Gujarat's tourism success included 17.50 crore domestic visitors and 23.43 lakh international tourists. Key attractions like Ambaji, Somnath, and Dwarka temples recorded millions of spiritual tourists, while Ahmedabad led with business tourism. Additionally, new projects like the Dinosaur Fossil Park and Shivrajpur's Blue Flag Beach aim to further boost tourism and employment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)