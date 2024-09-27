CDS Anil Chauhan Emphasizes Rapid Decision-Making for Future Strategic Leaders

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has emphasized the necessity for future strategic leaders to enhance their quick decision-making abilities in today's rapidly evolving, technology-driven battlespace. During his closing address at the pioneering Tri Services Future Warfare Course, which concluded on Friday, General Chauhan underlined that artificial intelligence, machine learning, stealth technology advancements, hypersonics, and robotics would play critical roles in defining the nature of future conflicts.

The dynamic security environment, coupled with the rapid proliferation of niche technologies and the changing character of warfare, underscores the need to prepare future leaders to understand the nuances of modern warfare, according to a press release. The course focused on future trends, air and space warfare, non-kinetic warfare, maritime operations, and multi-domain operations. Key outcomes from the course include integrated operational concepts, enhanced joint force capabilities, advanced technologies for future battlefields, and strengthened tri-service cooperation.

General Anil Chauhan, together with Vice Chiefs of the three services, was briefed on the results of the week-long course and deliberated on the framework of future courses. The course, driven personally by the Chief of Defence Staff, was rank-agnostic, with participants ranging from 13 to 30 years of service experience. The Future Warfare Course aims to create a cadre of technologically-enabled military commanders capable of handling the complexities of modern battlespaces. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)