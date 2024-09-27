China and Brazil on Friday took significant steps to rally developing nations behind a strategy to terminate Russia's conflict in Ukraine. This move comes despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's criticism that the initiative serves Moscow's interests.

Seventeen countries gathered on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, led by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim. The discussions centered around preventing escalation in the war, avoiding the use of weapons of mass destruction, and ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants.

Wang emphasized that Russia and Ukraine, as neighboring countries, must seek amity as a viable option, urging for an international peace conference involving both nations. Supporting their earlier six-point plan proposed in May, the meeting saw participation from 10 Global South countries, including Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey, who signed a supporting communiqué. Amorim stated that the group, now called 'friends for peace,' would continue to convene in New York to further their peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)