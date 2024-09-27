Left Menu

Biden Administration Pushes for Resolution in Potential Port Strike

The Biden administration is urging union and employers to quickly negotiate a new contract to prevent a potential strike at ports along the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts. The strike, which could cost the economy $5 billion daily, looms with wage issues as the main sticking point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:57 IST
Biden Administration Pushes for Resolution in Potential Port Strike

The Biden administration is calling on both the union and employers to negotiate in good faith and swiftly reach a contract agreement to avoid a potential Tuesday strike at ports on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts, according to a White House official.

The ports, spanning from Maine to Texas and accounting for over half of U.S. waterborne trade, face a shutdown that could cost the economy $5 billion per day, according to a JPMorgan analysis.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, and top White House economic adviser Lael Brainard are meeting with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) employer group to stress the importance of fair and rapid negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024