Arunachal Pradesh CM Advocates Sustainable Tourism on World Tourism Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday stressed the importance of sustainable tourism at a World Tourism Day event in Itanagar. 'We do not want crowds. Crowds produce garbage and pollution. We want sustainable tourism while preserving our rich biodiversity. High-end tourism, in line with Bhutan, is the only way forward,' said Khandu.

Khandu advocated prioritizing 'Dekho Apna Desh' over foreign travel, highlighting the appeal of the state's unique culture, hills, and biodiversity. 'Dekho Apna Desh should be the first agenda on our bucket list. Visiting foreign countries should be second,' he stated.

Noting that tourists seek unique local experiences rather than development, Khandu emphasized preserving the state's culture and natural resources for future generations. He promised the development of infrastructure for adventure sports, including trekking, rafting, and paragliding, to attract thrill-seekers and nature lovers. 'We intend to build a sports tourism ecosystem in collaboration with the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS),' he added.

Khandu urged the youth to utilize the UNNATI scheme and highlighted the Union budget's allocation for tourism development. He underscored that tourism would drive the state's growth with stakeholder support. The state has launched its own 'Dekho Apna Pradesh' campaign, organizing tours for tourism stakeholders.

Khandu called on residents to explore their own state before traveling abroad and announced a forthcoming Tourism Policy to promote various tourism forms and provide employment opportunities. He reiterated the need for high-end tourism to protect the environment and culture. Social media influencers promoting Arunachal Pradesh were also recognized at the event.

