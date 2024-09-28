NLCIL Sets Ambitious 10,000 MW Renewable Energy Target by 2030

State-owned NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has achieved a significant milestone by producing 1,234 crore units of green power, effectively preventing the emission of one crore tonne of carbon dioxide, according to a statement from the coal ministry.

Originally a lignite-based power company, NLCIL is setting its sights on a renewable energy capacity of 10,000 MW by 2030. The company has already ventured into renewable energy with 1,380 MW of solar power plants and 51 MW of wind power plants.

To reach its ambitious 2030 target, NLCIL has established new subsidiaries: NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL) for asset monetisation and NLC India Green Energy Ltd (NIGEL) to drive clean energy initiatives. NLCIL's membership in the International Solar Alliance highlights its commitment to environmental sustainability within the coal sector.

With a current renewable energy capacity of 1.4 GW, NLCIL plans to quadruple this capacity within the next seven years. Key projects are underway in Neyveli (Tamil Nadu), Barsingsar (Rajasthan), Gujarat, and Assam.

Last month, NLCIL signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Telangana state discoms for 200 MW of solar energy at a competitive price under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme.

