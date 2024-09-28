Left Menu

Political Leaders Pay Tribute to CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury

Political leaders across parties gathered to pay homage to CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, recognizing his role as a bridge within the INDIA bloc. Recalled as a flexible and trustworthy friend, speakers lauded his commitment to national interest and his legacy of fostering unity and understanding.

INDIA bloc leaders participated in remembrance meeting for Sitaram Yechury(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Political leaders from various parties gathered on Saturday to pay tributes to CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury at a prayer meeting in Talkatora Stadium. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi described Yechury as a crucial 'bridge' between Congress and other opposition allies in the INDIA bloc.

'For me, Sitaram Yechury was a friend who operated within the political system,' Gandhi said, highlighting Yechury's attributes of flexibility and attentiveness. Despite differing ideologies, Yechury was noted for his ability to understand and connect diverse perspectives, Gandhi remarked.

Gandhi also shared that Yechury held no typical traits of anger, aggression, or arrogance, making him a rare and dependable figure in politics. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Yechury's significant role in forming the INDIA Alliance, while leaders from DMK, CPI, and other political entities acknowledged his fearless activism and commitment to unity.

DMK MP Kanimozhi celebrated Yechury's fearless principles and lifelong activism. CPI leader D Raja underscored the loss felt not just by CPI-M but by the entire nation. Other leaders, including Congress's Anand Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, and AAP's Gopal Rai, echoed similar sentiments, recognizing Yechury's lasting impact on India's political landscape.

Yechury, who served as CPI-M general secretary, passed away earlier this month at AIIMS Delhi due to a respiratory tract infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

