StandardAero Surges with Biggest U.S. IPO Since June, Pricing at $24 Per Share

StandardAero, a U.S.-based aircraft maintenance services provider, has exceeded expectations by pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at $24 per share, according to insiders. This move has successfully raised $1.44 billion for the company, which is valued at roughly $8 billion.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company and some of its existing shareholders sold a total of 60 million shares, marking this the most significant U.S. IPO since Lineage's $4.45 billion raise in June. StandardAero, backed by buyout firm Carlyle, decided to price its shares above the initial $20 to $23 range.

Founded in 1911, StandardAero specializes in maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial and military aviation sectors amongst others. Despite a net profit of $8.6 million on $2.6 billion revenue for the year's first half, the market volatility had earlier restrained many companies from launching their IPOs. StandardAero's shares are set to start trading on the NYSE under the ticker 'SARO'.

