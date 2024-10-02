Biden Pushes Port Employers Amid Dockworkers' Strike

President Joe Biden's administration ramped up pressure on U.S. port employers to boost their offer to dockworkers striking for a second consecutive day, disrupting half of the nation's ocean shipping routes.

On Wednesday, the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) blocked various goods from food to automobiles across dozens of ports spanning from Maine to Texas. Analysts warn that the strike could inflict daily economic losses amounting to billions. Everstream Analytics reported a significant increase in backed-up container vessels from three to 38, reflecting the escalating crisis.

"It's time ocean carriers provided a strong, fair contract that acknowledges ILA workers' contributions and the record profits they've generated," Biden declared. The President also emphasized monitoring for potential price gouging by foreign carriers, as stated by the White House.

