Biden Pushes Port Employers Amid Dockworkers' Strike

Amidst a significant strike by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), President Joe Biden's administration is pressing U.S. port employers to enhance their offer to secure a labor deal. The walkout affects 36 ports and may cost the U.S. economy billions daily. Labor negotiations demand better wages and protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:34 IST
President Joe Biden's administration ramped up pressure on U.S. port employers to boost their offer to dockworkers striking for a second consecutive day, disrupting half of the nation's ocean shipping routes.

On Wednesday, the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) blocked various goods from food to automobiles across dozens of ports spanning from Maine to Texas. Analysts warn that the strike could inflict daily economic losses amounting to billions. Everstream Analytics reported a significant increase in backed-up container vessels from three to 38, reflecting the escalating crisis.

"It's time ocean carriers provided a strong, fair contract that acknowledges ILA workers' contributions and the record profits they've generated," Biden declared. The President also emphasized monitoring for potential price gouging by foreign carriers, as stated by the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

