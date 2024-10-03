Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Gears Up for a Grand 25th Celebration

The Department of Tourism in Nagaland is set to celebrate the 25th Hornbill Festival, marking its silver jubilee from December 1 to 10 at the Heritage Village, Kisama. Dr. G. Hukugha Sema, Commissioner and Secretary for Tourism, expressed excitement, stating it's going to be a remarkable festival.

This year, the first coordination meeting took place with tribal Hohos and organizations, with two representatives from each tribal Hoho present. Dr. Sema emphasized the crucial role of tribal bodies as the backbone of the Hornbill Festival and highlighted their successful collaboration over the years. He mentioned plans to tackle challenges like water scarcity, electricity issues, network connectivity, and financial constraints.

As representatives noted that the government's current funding is insufficient, Dr. Sema assured discussions to increase financial support for the significant 25th edition. Despite delays brought by year-round elections and extended monsoons, preparations are underway, with efforts to complete them by November 20. New structures, including a gallery, aim to enhance the festival experience.

