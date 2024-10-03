Left Menu

Utkarsh Bank's Prudent Practices: Impacts on Loan Growth and Asset Quality

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is implementing prudent lending practices by limiting borrower relationships to four. This aims to control loan growth and asset quality. Despite temporary challenges, the bank anticipates a significant positive change in the coming months. Their strategic adjustments have led to reduced reliance on bulk deposits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:57 IST
Utkarsh Bank's Prudent Practices: Impacts on Loan Growth and Asset Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is adopting prudent lending practices by capping borrower relationships at four, a move expected to impact loan growth and asset quality in the short term. Govind Singh, the bank's managing director, highlighted this initiative at a recent company event.

From August 1, the microfinance sector set a limit of four lenders per borrower, and lending proposals exceeding this cap will face rejection. Singh noted that while current disbursements have decreased, and 15% of borrowers already hold loans from four or more lenders, the approach will ultimately benefit the industry despite temporary stress.

The bank, facing operational challenges like cash movement, is also experiencing yield growth in loans against property and small business loans. They aim to maintain a net interest margin above 9% while reducing bulk term deposit reliance, now over 31%. A reverse merger transaction is expected to conclude in 12-13 months, reducing promoter holding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024