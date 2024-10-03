India's National Mission: Transforming Edible Oil Industry

The Indian government has greenlit a significant initiative to cut down dependence on imported edible oils. The National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds is set to span from 2024-25 to 2030-31, supported by Rs 10,103 crore, to significantly elevate domestic production levels.

With India importing over 50% of its edible oil needs from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, and Argentina, the mission endeavors to amplify domestic oilseed yield, targeting a production goal of 69.7 million tonnes by 2030. This is expected to meet around 72% of national demand.

Implementing advanced agricultural techniques and expanding cultivation areas, the mission will also establish seed infrastructure and clusters, providing high-quality seeds and training to farmers. The goal is not just self-reliance, but also to improve farmers' incomes substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)