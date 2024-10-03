Left Menu

California Probes Possible Bird Flu Case in Human

California's public health department is investigating a potential case of bird flu in an individual who had contact with infected dairy cattle. This case highlights the ongoing concerns about zoonotic diseases and the importance of monitoring animal-to-human transmission.

California's public health department announced on Thursday that it is investigating a potential human case of bird flu.

The individual in question had close contact with infected dairy cattle, raising concerns about the transmission of zoonotic diseases from animals to humans.

This investigation is part of broader efforts to monitor and control diseases that can spread across species.

