Explosive Waves Over Beirut Airport Send Shockwaves Across Region

Loud explosions were reported near Beirut airport, causing alarm among locals and observers. The sounds were accompanied by a display of smoke and the ominous presence of jets overhead. The incident has raised concerns regarding security and stability in the Lebanon region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:47 IST
In a dramatic turn of events near Beirut's airport, a series of loud explosions echoed through the area, witnessed by onlookers and confirming reports from Reuters.

The unsettling sounds were coupled with visible smoke plumes billowing into the sky, enhancing the atmosphere of tension in the vicinity.

Jets were heard soaring above, adding to the anxiety among residents and prompting speculations about potential security threats in Lebanon.

