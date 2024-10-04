Explosive Waves Over Beirut Airport Send Shockwaves Across Region

In a dramatic turn of events near Beirut's airport, a series of loud explosions echoed through the area, witnessed by onlookers and confirming reports from Reuters.

The unsettling sounds were coupled with visible smoke plumes billowing into the sky, enhancing the atmosphere of tension in the vicinity.

Jets were heard soaring above, adding to the anxiety among residents and prompting speculations about potential security threats in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)