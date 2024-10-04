Left Menu

Rachel Reeves' Inaugural Mansion House Speech: Shaping the Future of UK Finance

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her first Mansion House Speech on November 14, aiming to outline future plans and support for the financial services sector. This comes after the Labour Party's election victory and amidst efforts to boost the UK's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:40 IST
Rachel Reeves' Inaugural Mansion House Speech: Shaping the Future of UK Finance
speech

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is preparing to deliver her first major speech to the financial and professional services industry on November 14, according to government announcements.

The event, known as the 'Mansion House Speech', provides an opportunity for finance ministers to share their vision for the industry's future and discuss regulatory intentions. A Treasury spokesperson emphasized that Reeves will outline strategic support for the UK's financial services sector in her address.

This comes at a crucial time following the Labour Party's landslide election victory in July, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. The government is prioritizing economic growth, as evidenced by an upcoming international investment summit and plans to address a substantial public finance deficit through potential tax increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024