Mumbai Customs Bust: Gold and Cash Seized at Airport

Mumbai Customs officials arrested two individuals at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing 1.165 kg of gold and foreign currency valued at nearly Rs 1.48 crore. The gold was hidden on the suspects' person while the currency was stashed in baggage handles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:39 IST
Mumbai customs seizes 1.165 kg gold (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, customs officials have intercepted two passengers attempting to smuggle gold and foreign currency. The seizure, reported on October 4-5, uncovered 1.165 kg of gold and currency worth approximately Rs 1.48 crore.

According to a statement from Mumbai Customs, the gold, valued at around Rs 84 lakh, was ingeniously concealed on the suspects' bodies, while the foreign currency, amounting to Rs 63.98 lakh, was discovered hidden within the hollow handlebars of their luggage trolleys and cabin bags.

Both passengers involved in this attempted smuggling have been taken into custody as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the case, officials stated. The operation highlights the heightened vigilance and enforcement at one of India's busiest airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

