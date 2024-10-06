Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity in Hindu Society

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat urges Hindu society to unify beyond linguistic, caste, and regional divides for collective security. During an address in Baran Nagar, he emphasized the importance of discipline, duty, and organization, reinforcing India’s identity as a Hindu nation inclusive of all sects.

Updated: 06-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:46 IST
Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity in Hindu Society
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: RSS/Vishwa Samvad Kendra). Image Credit: ANI
In a clarion call for unity, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat implored the Hindu community to transcend differences in language, caste, and region for its own security. Addressing a gathering of RSS volunteers in Baran Nagar on Saturday, Bhagwat underscored the essential qualities of discipline, civic duty, and a goal-oriented mindset for societal cohesion.

Bhagwat stressed that achieving security requires the Hindu society to foster organization, goodwill, and closeness. He asserted that society thrives not on individual or familial achievements alone, but through a collective pursuit of divine ideals. He reiterated that India was a 'Hindu nation,' using the term 'Hindu' to symbolize the inclusive nature of Indian society.

'India is a Hindu nation, and this has been the case since ancient times,' Bhagwat said. 'Hinduism recognizes and accepts everyone, insisting on mutual respect.' He further detailed the RSS's value-driven work, highlighting its unique method of personality development that begins with leaders and extends to grassroots volunteers. The event was attended by regional RSS leaders, including Rajasthan's Ramesh Agarwal and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

