Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity in Hindu Society

In a clarion call for unity, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat implored the Hindu community to transcend differences in language, caste, and region for its own security. Addressing a gathering of RSS volunteers in Baran Nagar on Saturday, Bhagwat underscored the essential qualities of discipline, civic duty, and a goal-oriented mindset for societal cohesion.

Bhagwat stressed that achieving security requires the Hindu society to foster organization, goodwill, and closeness. He asserted that society thrives not on individual or familial achievements alone, but through a collective pursuit of divine ideals. He reiterated that India was a 'Hindu nation,' using the term 'Hindu' to symbolize the inclusive nature of Indian society.

'India is a Hindu nation, and this has been the case since ancient times,' Bhagwat said. 'Hinduism recognizes and accepts everyone, insisting on mutual respect.' He further detailed the RSS's value-driven work, highlighting its unique method of personality development that begins with leaders and extends to grassroots volunteers. The event was attended by regional RSS leaders, including Rajasthan's Ramesh Agarwal and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)