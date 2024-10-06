Kerbala Refinery Halt Sparks Attention in Iraq

The Kerbala refinery, a critical component of Iraq's oil infrastructure, has been out of commission since September 25 due to extensive maintenance work, according to sources closely involved.

The maintenance is projected to last approximately one month, raising concerns about impacts on production levels and associated economic implications.

With a capacity of about 150,000 barrels per day, the refinery's shutdown marks a significant temporary halt in Iraq's oil production capabilities, Reuters was informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)