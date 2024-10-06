Left Menu

Kerbala Refinery Halt Sparks Attention in Iraq

Kerbala refinery in Iraq has been shut down for maintenance since September 25. The maintenance is expected to take about a month and affects the refinery's capacity of processing 150,000 barrels per day. Sources provided this information directly to Reuters, highlighting significant operational impacts.

Updated: 06-10-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:20 IST
The Kerbala refinery, a critical component of Iraq's oil infrastructure, has been out of commission since September 25 due to extensive maintenance work, according to sources closely involved.

The maintenance is projected to last approximately one month, raising concerns about impacts on production levels and associated economic implications.

With a capacity of about 150,000 barrels per day, the refinery's shutdown marks a significant temporary halt in Iraq's oil production capabilities, Reuters was informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

