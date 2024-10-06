Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 Amid Controversy Over Sanatan Exclusivity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, performing a puja ceremony on Sunday. The Chief Minister also planned to unveil the Mahakumbh-2025 logo and launch a dedicated website and app for the event, marking a significant step in the festival's extensive planning process.

During his Prayagraj visit, Adityanath assessed the progress of preparation work in meetings with officials and conducted site inspections at crucial locations. With the Mahakumbh Mela scheduled to occur from January 14 to February 26, 2025, stringent security measures are being put in place to ensure a successful event. The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced subsidies to enhance facilities at dhabas, restaurants, and hotels on major routes for the influx of tourists and devotees.

Controversy surrounds the event as Mahant Hari Giri, head of the Juna Akhara, declared that only Sanatan dharma devotees would be allowed at the Kumbh Mela. Citing security concerns, Giri emphasized strict verification processes, including Aadhar card checks, and called for a ban on meat and liquor within a 10-kilometer radius of Mahakumbh. Additionally, discussions are underway to reconsider the festival's name due to its Persian origin, underscoring a push for a more culturally resonant title.

(With inputs from agencies.)