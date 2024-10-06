Left Menu

SBI's Bold Expansion: Hiring 10,000 and Opening 600 Branches

State Bank of India plans to recruit approximately 10,000 employees this fiscal year to enhance its banking and technical services. The bank is also focusing on reskilling its current staff and expanding its branch network by opening 600 new locations. Chairman C S Setty emphasizes technological and customer service advancements.

  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is gearing up for a significant expansion by planning to recruit around 10,000 new employees this financial year. The move aims to support its general banking operations and bolster its technical capabilities.

In a bid to enhance customer service and ensure the robustness of its digital platforms, SBI has made substantial investments in technology. Chairman C S Setty highlighted the recruitment of 1,500 technology specialists, including data scientists and network operators, as part of these efforts.

SBI's current workforce stands at over 2,32,000, and it plans to open 600 new branches across India to serve its extensive customer base. The bank is also focused on continuously reskilling its staff to keep pace with changing customer expectations and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

