Haryana Records 67.9% Voter Turnout in Peaceful Assembly Elections

In an orderly demonstration of democracy, Haryana witnessed a voter turnout of 67.9% in the assembly elections conducted on October 5, according to Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal. Sirsa district led with 75.36% of voters casting their ballots, while Faridabad recorded the lowest turnout at 56.49%.

Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal underscored the peaceful nature of the elections across various districts, reporting notable voter participation: Ambala at 67.62%, Panchkula at 65.23%, and Yamunanagar at 74.20%. Rigorous security measures and 225 companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed to ensure safety during the voting process.

Emphasizing inclusivity, specific polling stations were managed by women and youth, part of the Electoral Commission's initiatives to enhance voter engagement. Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities further motivated public participation, drawing upon local themes and influential figures to boost enthusiasm in this crucial democratic exercise.

