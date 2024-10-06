Spectacular IAF Air Show Marks 92nd Anniversary Amid Massive Crowds in Chennai

The Indian Air Force commemorated its 92nd anniversary with a breathtaking air show on October 6, drawing an estimated 1.5 million onlookers at Marina Beach, Chennai, one of the world's longest beaches. The event was attended by MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, alongside senior defense officials and dignitaries from state and central governments, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

Themed 'Sashakt, Saksham, Atmanirbhar' (Potent, Powerful, Self-reliant), the IAF showcased its strength and skill through unmatched aerial maneuvers. The event highlighted the force's modernization with a display of diverse aircraft, including Tejas, ALH, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and HTT-40, emphasizing India's journey towards self-reliance. The crowd was particularly mesmerized by the Sukhoi-30 MKI's low-level aerobatics, underscoring the professionalism of IAF pilots.

The spectacle concluded with enthralling performances by the Suryakiran and Sarang Aerobatic Teams, leaving the audience in awe. More than just a display of aerial prowess, the air show stood as a testament to India's capabilities, empowerment, and steadfast commitment to self-reliance, reinforcing the IAF's motto, 'Touch the Sky with Glory.'

