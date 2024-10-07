Asian Stock Rally Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian stocks rallied on Monday as U.S. labor data eased recession concerns and encouraged investors, pushing the dollar to a seven-week peak against the yen. The non-farm payrolls report revealed a surprising increase in jobs, invigorating short-term U.S. Treasury yields.

Despite geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices fell from a one-month high. Japan's Nikkei showed strong regional gains, fueled by a weakened yen, while other Asian markets, such as Australia's stock benchmark and South Korea's Kospi, experienced modest climbs.

Analysts highlight themes of economic growth influencing market dynamics. Revised expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts affected currency movements, with the euro returning towards previous lows. Meanwhile, gold prices remained stable and crude oil prices dipped amid ongoing Middle East instability.

