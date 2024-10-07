Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: All-Women Ramleela Steals the Spotlight in Zirakpur

An unprecedented all-women Ramleela in Zirakpur attracts large crowds as seasoned actors like Pratibha Singh redefine traditional roles. With participants from ages 6 months to 82 years, the event highlights meticulous backstage preparations and cultural traditions. The festival season in India is generating significant economic activity nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:07 IST
All-women Ramlila 'Mahila Dwara Ramleela'. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An all-women Ramleela, named 'Mahila Dwara Ramleela', captivated audiences in Zirakpur on Sunday. Participants ranged from a 6-month-old child to an 82-year-old veteran, highlighting gender barriers being shattered in traditional performances. Actress Pratibha Singh, who portrayed Lord Ram, spoke about the strong system and adherence to rituals before performances.

Singh, who has been involved in the production for three years, detailed the preparation process, including 40-minute makeup sessions, and month-long rehearsals. While initially challenging to embody the reserved nature of Lord Ram, Singh now effortlessly reassures her fellow actors.

Lalit Mohan, a driving force behind the event since 1975, and makeup artist Sanjay Verma, discussed the meticulous effort necessary for convincing transformations. Meanwhile, the festival season in India, featuring events like Ramleela and Dandiya, is projected to generate over Rs 50,000 crore in economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

