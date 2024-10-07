Breaking Barriers: All-Women Ramleela Steals the Spotlight in Zirakpur

An all-women Ramleela, named 'Mahila Dwara Ramleela', captivated audiences in Zirakpur on Sunday. Participants ranged from a 6-month-old child to an 82-year-old veteran, highlighting gender barriers being shattered in traditional performances. Actress Pratibha Singh, who portrayed Lord Ram, spoke about the strong system and adherence to rituals before performances.

Singh, who has been involved in the production for three years, detailed the preparation process, including 40-minute makeup sessions, and month-long rehearsals. While initially challenging to embody the reserved nature of Lord Ram, Singh now effortlessly reassures her fellow actors.

Lalit Mohan, a driving force behind the event since 1975, and makeup artist Sanjay Verma, discussed the meticulous effort necessary for convincing transformations. Meanwhile, the festival season in India, featuring events like Ramleela and Dandiya, is projected to generate over Rs 50,000 crore in economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)