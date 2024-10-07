Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Temples for Navratri Celebrations

Temples across India are witnessing a surge of devotees celebrating Sharadiya Navaratri. The nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is marked by fervent worship, rituals, and cultural events. Each day honors a different form of the goddess, symbolizing various virtues and energies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:10 IST
Devotees Flock to Temples for Navratri Celebrations
Visuals from New Delhi's Chhatarpur temple and Uttar pradesh's Badi Devkali Devi Temple (ANI/Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Sharadiya Navaratri festival commences, temples nationwide are seeing an influx of devotees eager to celebrate the fifth day, dedicated to Goddess Durga. Thousands gathered, their spirits lifted by the traditional Aarti to Maa Durga, intensifying the spiritual atmosphere.

In Delhi, devotees congregated at the Shri Adhya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur to honor Mata Skandamata. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, fervent prayers were offered at the Badi Devkali Devi Temple, while the Kanaka Durga Temple also saw large crowds for divine worship.

During the festival, Sri Kanakadurga is revered as Sri Maha Chandika Devi, embodying the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. Believers gather to seek blessings from Sri Chandika, a deity who grants knowledge, fame, and wealth, symbolizing the divine feminine's transformative power.

Navratri is a sacred Hindu festival, spanning nine nights in celebration of the feminine divine energy of Goddess Durga. Each day is devoted to a different manifestation, revered for her strength, compassion, and wisdom, enhancing the festive spirit with fasting, devotional songs, and traditional dances.

The seventh day of Navratri honors 'Maa Kaalratri', a fierce form of Goddess Durga known to eradicate demons and negative energies. The festival culminates on Rama Navami, coinciding with Lord Ram's birth, underscoring Navratri's spiritual and cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024