Devotees Flock to Temples for Navratri Celebrations

As the Sharadiya Navaratri festival commences, temples nationwide are seeing an influx of devotees eager to celebrate the fifth day, dedicated to Goddess Durga. Thousands gathered, their spirits lifted by the traditional Aarti to Maa Durga, intensifying the spiritual atmosphere.

In Delhi, devotees congregated at the Shri Adhya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur to honor Mata Skandamata. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, fervent prayers were offered at the Badi Devkali Devi Temple, while the Kanaka Durga Temple also saw large crowds for divine worship.

During the festival, Sri Kanakadurga is revered as Sri Maha Chandika Devi, embodying the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. Believers gather to seek blessings from Sri Chandika, a deity who grants knowledge, fame, and wealth, symbolizing the divine feminine's transformative power.

Navratri is a sacred Hindu festival, spanning nine nights in celebration of the feminine divine energy of Goddess Durga. Each day is devoted to a different manifestation, revered for her strength, compassion, and wisdom, enhancing the festive spirit with fasting, devotional songs, and traditional dances.

The seventh day of Navratri honors 'Maa Kaalratri', a fierce form of Goddess Durga known to eradicate demons and negative energies. The festival culminates on Rama Navami, coinciding with Lord Ram's birth, underscoring Navratri's spiritual and cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)