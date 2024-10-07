Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Crimean Oil Depot: Technical Emergency Declared

A "technical" emergency has been declared in Feodosia, Crimea, due to a fire at an oil depot. Russian-appointed officials remain silent on the cause, but reports suggest multiple fuel tanks ignited following loud explosions. This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

A state of "technical" emergency has been declared in Feodosia, a city on Crimea's Black Sea coast, following a fire at an oil depot. This was announced by Russian-appointed officials of the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The cause of the fire remains unclear as authorities have withheld details. According to the Baza Telegram news channel, known for its connections with Russia's security services, several fuel tanks are ablaze in Feodosia. Residents reportedly heard multiple loud explosions before the fire.

This incident underscores the persistent geopolitical tensions and challenges in Crimea, an area of strategic importance since its annexation nearly a decade ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

