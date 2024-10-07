UGC Launches 'Ph.D. Excellence Citation' to Reward Exceptional Research

In a significant move to boost innovation within the educational landscape, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled the 'Ph.D. Excellence Citation', an award aimed at honoring exceptional doctoral research across diverse disciplines. The initiative was ratified during a commission meeting on October 3, 2024, and echoes the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 in elevating knowledge exploration.

Annually, ten citations will be awarded to outstanding Ph.D. scholars whose work stands out in fields as wide-ranging as Sciences, Engineering, Social Sciences, and Indian Languages. A two-tiered selection process will sift through candidates, beginning with a university-level screening and concluding with a final assessment by the UGC. The rigorous evaluation will pay particular attention to the originality and impact of the research work, in addition to its methodological rigor and clarity of presentation.

According to a recent UGC study, Ph.D. admissions in India have doubled from 77,798 in 2010-11 to 161,412 in 2017-18, reflecting a robust 10% annual growth rate. This surge underscores the burgeoning interest in research degrees. The award eligibility is limited to research scholars from NAAC-accredited universities and institutions acknowledged under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, with each eligible university allowed to nominate five theses annually—one per discipline.

