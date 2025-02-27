Left Menu

Trump Administration's Funding Freeze Paralyses NIH Research Initiatives

The Trump administration has stalled the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) funding process, led by loopholes preventing the institution from issuing new research grants. Researchers are impacted as meetings and grant notices remain on hold, potentially jeopardizing vital health studies and funding for universities and hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 03:19 IST
In a move that has left the scientific community in disarray, the Trump administration has effectively stalled the funding process for the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) by exploiting a procedural loophole. This action has impeded the issuance of new research grants on critical health issues such as Lyme disease, lung, and heart diseases.

Documents reveal the administration has instructed the NIH to delay publishing meeting notices in the Federal Register, a crucial step in their grant approval process. While some preliminary meetings have been allowed publication, the majority remain on hold, casting uncertain futures for many research projects.

This gridlock threatens to paralyze significant health research and funding efforts at institutions, with studies needing urgent approvals and financial backing. Leading academics have expressed deep concerns about the potential negative impacts on research continuity and the broader health sector in America.

